India

No discrimination in India: PM Modi on US media question

No discrimination in India: PM Modi on US media question

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 23, 2023 | 12:22 am 3 min read

No question of discrimination in India: Modi at White House

While responding to a question during a joint press conference on Thursday with United States (US) President Joe Biden regarding the measures the Indian government is taking to improve the rights of minorities, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that democracy is in the DNA of both the nations. He asserted there is no discrimination based on creed, religion, or caste in India.

Why does this story matter?

PM Modi is on his first state visit to the US and is set to address a joint session of the US Senate and House later in the day as well. However, numerous members of the US Democratic Party have decided not to attend Modi's address and have flagged India's gross human rights violation as the main reason behind the boycott.

Democracy is in our spirit: Modi

"We are a democracy. India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it's written in our Constitution," PM Modi said. "So no question of discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion arises. That is why, India believes in sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayaas," the PM added.

Video of Modi's response

Modi's arrival at White House

Earlier today, Modi arrived at the White House to attend bilateral discussions and was greeted by the US president and First Lady Jill Biden. As a ceremonial gesture, the national anthems of both the countries were played upon Modi's arrival. Biden welcomed Modi at the White House, describing the bond between the two countries as "We The People."

Here's what Modi said on India-US partnership

Sitting at the Oval Office with Biden, Modi said, "I express my gratitude for the grand welcome and for opening the doors of the White House for people from the Indian diaspora." "You have always been a well-wisher of India and have given strength to the importance of the India-US partnership," added the Indian PM.

Taking India-US ties to new heights: PMO on Twitter

Sharing visuals of Modi and Biden's meeting at the White House, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter and said, "Taking India-US ties to new heights." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States Joe Biden held bilateral talks at the White House. They reviewed the entire spectrum of India-USA ties and discussed ways to further deepen the partnership," it added.

Visuals of Modi, Biden's meeting

Share this timeline