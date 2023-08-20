Canada: Over 30,000 forced to flee as wildfires intensify

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 20, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

Over 30,000 Canadian have been forced to flee amid new wildfires (Representational image)

Over 30,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in British Columbia, Canada, as a devastating wildfire threatened the city of Kelowna, AFP reported. British Columbia's Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bowinn Ma, said 36,000 more people had been put on evacuation alert as the situation remains highly dynamic. Kelowna, with a population of 150,000, is the latest city to be affected by the wildfires that have ravaged millions of acres across Canada this summer.

Non-essential visits halted in Kelowna, nearby towns

Local authorities have issued an emergency order to stop non-essential visits to the region, prohibiting visitors from checking into hotels and temporary accommodations in Kelowna and nearby towns. This measure aims to ensure that emergency response efforts are not hindered by unnecessary distractions. Provincial officials have also urged thrill-seekers to stay away from the area, as their presence could disrupt the efforts of firefighters and first responders.

140,000sqkm destroyed in wildfires in Canada

Wildfires have destroyed over 140,000 square kilometers of land, roughly the size of New York state, amid extreme dry weather conditions in Canada, per Reuters. Strong winds and dry lightning have been reported in British Columbia in recent days as a result of a cold mass of air mixing with hot air that had accumulated throughout the scorching summer. However, overnight rains on Saturday and a significant drop in temperatures reportedly brought temporary relief, especially in wildfire-hit Yellowknife city.

Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Costa Rica assisting in combating blazes

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he talked with British Columbia Premier David Eby about the "rapidly evolving and incredibly devastating wildfire situation" and vowed the federal government's support to assist in the disaster response. The unabated wildfires have resulted in "terrible loss," Trudeau told media persons after visiting Yellowknife evacuees in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday. Meanwhile, firefighters from Australia, Mexico, Brazil, and Costa Rica, as well as from eastern Canada, are helping British Columbia authorities put out the wildfires.

