Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 22, 2023 | 01:36 pm 3 min read

Donald Trump likely to surrender in 2020 election case on Thursday

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will surrender to the authorities in Georgia on Thursday in the case of alleged defrauding of the 2020 state election results. If arrested, this will reportedly be his fourth arrest since April, making him the first former US president to face indictment. Trump's bond was set at $80,000 for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges, while the other 12 counts each received bond amounts of $10,000.

Why does this story matter?

This comes days after Trump pleaded not guilty for the third time since April. He has been facing months of pretrial legal battles ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 presidential campaign. Despite all of this, Trump is still the front-runner for the Republican nomination to go up against Democrat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential polls.

Trump announces his schedule on social media

Hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000 on Monday, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "Can you believe it? I'll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED." A press statement from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said when Trump surrenders, there would be a "hard lockdown" of the area surrounding the main county jail to guarantee security and prevent any untoward incidents, per the BBC.

Bond agreement restricts Trump's communication

Trump's surrender comes after his attorneys met with prosecutors to discuss the details of his release on bond, according to ABC News. The bond agreement, signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump's defense attorneys, and the judge, bars the former president from making any direct or indirect threats against witnesses or co-defendants. It also bars him from discussing case facts with them except through attorneys. Trump and his 18 co-defendants have till Friday to turn themselves in.

Prosecutor fixes March 2024 for trial

Meanwhile, the prosecutor has proposed arraignments for the defendants on September 5. Willis also aims to bring the case to trial in March next year, coinciding with the presidential nominating season. Arraignments in Fulton County are often scheduled after a defendant has completed the booking process and do not take place on the same day. As such, booking a former president with 24-hour Secret Service protection has created security and logistical challenges in other jurisdictions.

Fulton County jail prepares for Trump

When Trump surrenders, a "hard lockdown" will be put in place around Fulton County jail. However, he is not expected to stay there much. He will likely be released after the completion of the booking process. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat reportedly stated that "Trump will be treated like any other defendant charged with crimes in their state." Notably, Trump's appearance in Georgia follows his decision to skip the first Republican primary debate.

Charges special counsel filed against Trump

Earlier this month, Trump was arraigned on four felony counts outlined in special counsel Jack Smith's indictment. They include conspiracy to defraud the US elections, conspiracy to block a legal proceeding, obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct a legal proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Smith's 45-page indictment reportedly asserts that the former US president and his associates spread lies alleging widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election while assembling slates of fake electors in major battleground states.

