Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 17, 2023 | 08:06 pm 3 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West with nuclear weapons over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the country has already sent its first batch of "tactical nuclear weapons" to Belarus amid Ukraine's counterattack with help from the Western countries. Addressing Russia's flagship economic forum meeting in St. Petersburg, Putin said the deployment of the nuclear warheads to its ally nation is a reminder to the West that "Russia cannot be defeated strategically."

Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Ukraine conducted counter-offensive operations against Russia with the help of Western countries, including the United States, forcing it to withdraw from several territories. On the contrary, Russia allegedly failed to make any breakthrough, putting Putin in a difficult position. The Russia-Ukraine crisis began in February 2022 over territorial disputes and Russia's offensive to prevent Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Nuclear weapons will be moved to Belarus by year-end: Putin

While talking about the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, Putin said, "As you know, we were negotiating with our ally, (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko, that we would move a part of these tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus - this has happened." He said that the country would move all batches of nuclear weapons by the end of this year.

Deterrence for those contemplating strategically defeating Russia: Putin

"It (deployment to Belarus) is precisely as an element of deterrence so that all those who are thinking about inflicting a strategic defeat on us are not oblivious to this circumstance," said Putin while using diplomatic terminology, reported Reuters.

Nuclear weapon agreement with Belarus announced in March

Moscow's first deployment of nuclear warheads—the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union—was intended as a warning to the West against arming and supporting Ukraine, per Putin. The announcement about the agreement with Belarus over the deployment was made in March. It is apparently similar to the US deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.

US slams Putin but says won't change its nuke stance

The US slammed Putin over the nuclear threat but clarified that it had no intention of changing its policy on strategic nuclear weapons and has seen no indications that Russia was prepared to use nukes. Nonetheless, the Russian move is being keenly monitored by Washington and its allies, as well as China, which has been warning against the use of such weapons in Ukraine.

What are tactical nuclear weapons?

Tactical nuclear weapons are small nuclear warheads and delivery systems designed for use on the battlefield or in a limited attack, according to BBC. It said such weapons are intended to destroy enemy targets in a specified region without creating extensive radioactive fallout.

