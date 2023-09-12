Trump's prosecution 'politically motivated'; American system 'rotten': Putin

World

Trump's prosecution 'politically motivated'; American system 'rotten': Putin

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 12, 2023 | 07:29 pm 2 min read

Vladimir Putin has criticized the criminal cases against Donald Trump, calling them politically motivated persecution

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the criminal cases against former United States (US) President Donald Trump, calling them "politically motivated persecution." Speaking at a gathering of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin claimed the prosecution of Trump is good for Russia. He alleged it exposes the "rottenness of the American political system" and shows what Russia is fighting against, i.e., "the bestial face of American capitalism."

Why does this story matter?

This comes as Trump is facing a series of cases that may rule him out of the 2024 US presidential election despite opinion polls showing him as the strongest contender from the Republican Party. Trump has previously boasted about his friendship with Putin amid allegations that Russia illegally helped him become president in 2016 for its own advantage. Notably, the US and Russia have been arch-rivals for decades, with ties further deteriorating since the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Presidential elections due in Russia in 2024

Presidential elections are also due in Russia in 2024. When asked whether he would seek another term, Putin on Tuesday reportedly dodged the question, saying it would be discussed once the Russian parliament releases the election schedule. Notably, Putin has been Russia's president since 2012. Prior to that, he held office from 2000 to 2008, too. Dmitri Medvedev, known as Putin's top aide, was the president from 2008-12. During this period, Putin was still in power as the prime minister.

Russia-US ties to remain same irrespective of who's elected: Putin

Putin further said significant changes in the Russia-US relationships were unlikely, regardless of who becomes the next US president. He accused the current regime led by President Joe Biden of instilling a strong "anti-Russian spirit" among ordinary Americans. He said, "Turning this ship in the other direction will be very difficult." Notably, Trump earlier claimed if he is elected as president, he could solve the conflict in Ukraine within days. Putin referred to this remark, saying it would bring "happiness."

Share this timeline