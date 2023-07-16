Meet Andrei Troshev—veteran mercenary set to lead Russia's Wagner Group

World

Meet Andrei Troshev—veteran mercenary set to lead Russia's Wagner Group

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 16, 2023 | 11:17 pm 3 min read

Veteran mercenary Andrei Troshev is set to lead Russia's Wagner Group: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly proposed the name of veteran mercenary Andrei Troshev to head Wagner Group. This comes weeks after Putin survived a failed mutiny by the private mercenary group led by its outgoing chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Putin also reportedly offered Wagner troopers to continue fighting under Troshev; the retired colonel and top mercenary is also known as "Sedoi," meaning "gray hair."

Why does this story matter?

The mercenary Wagner Group launched a rebellion last month, as Prigozhin accused the Kremlin of missile attacks against his forces. However, following an agreement, the group eventually ended the revolt and agreed to go into exile in neighboring Belarus. Wagner is a private mercenary army that is reported to have played a crucial role in Russia's takeover of Bakhmut in Ukraine as well.

Troshev is veteran of wars in Chechnya, Afghanistan

Reportedly born on April 5, 1953, Troshev is a native of Leningrad (now St. Petersberg), also the hometown of Putin and Progozhin. He is considered a war veteran as he fought in Chechnya and Afghanistan, per News18. According to documents released by the European Union and France, Troshev retired as a colonel and is a founding member and executive director of the Wagner Group.

Troshev led Wagner Group in Syria, supporting Bashar al-Assad regime

Troshev, whose callsign is "Sedoi" (meaning gray hair), worked as the lead of the Wagner Group during several operations in Syria. The group reportedly supported the Syrian regime led by Bashar al-Assad. "He provides a crucial contribution to Bashar al-Assad's war effort and therefore supports and benefits from the Syrian regime," an EU document reportedly said earlier.

UK includes Troshev in 2022 financial sanctions list

Troshev was also named on the United Kingdom's list of financial sanctions that took effect in June 2022, allegedly because he "supported the Syrian regime" against civilians while serving as chief executive of the Wagner Group, said reports. His close associates include Wagner Group founder Dimitriy Utkin, a former Russian GRU military intelligence officer, and commanders Aleksandr Sergeevich Kuznetsov and Andrey Bogatov, among others.

Recipient of prominent awards like Order of Red Star

According to reports, Troshev also served in the special rapid response forces unit of the Russian Interior Ministry's Northwestern Federal District. In December 2016, he was reportedly among the attendees at a reception at the Kremlin as well. He has been conferred with several awards like two Orders of the Red Star and two Orders of Courage for his service in Afghanistan and Chechnya.

Share this timeline