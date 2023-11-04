'Will collapse like USSR': Hamas issues warning to US

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:32 pm Nov 04, 202302:32 pm

Hamas has issued a fresh warning to United States for supporting Israel in Gaza

Palestinian terror group Hamas has reportedly issued a warning to the United States (US) for supporting Israel in Gaza. Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka said that the US could collapse like the USSR or Soviet Union, the Jerusalem Post reported. He reportedly claimed America's regional enemies were getting closer and might join forces to make it a "thing of the past." Baraka also praised North Korea for having the ability to strike the US.

Why does this story matter?

The conflict between Israel and Hamas entered its 29th day on Saturday, with the Israeli forces continuing their air strikes and ground invasions. Last month, US President Joe Biden reiterated its "unwavering support" for Israel to defend its territory. Notably, Israel strikes have killed 9,000 people in Gaza so far, while Hamas attacks have killed around 1,400 Israelis since the October 7 surprise attack by the terrorist group.

'America will not remain powerful': Baraka

Baraka stated that the US was established by Britain and global Freemasonry (a secret society) and would collapse like the USSR. "All of America's enemies in the region are consulting and getting closer, and the day may come when they join the war together, and turn America into a thing of the past," he warned. "America will not remain powerful," he said.

North Korea's capability to strike America

Moreover, Baraka stated that North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un was perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the US. "The day may come when North Korea intervenes, because it is, after all, part of [our] alliance," he said. He, however, noted that Iran does not have the capability to strike America directly. It could target Israel and American bases and ships in the region if the US expands its intervention.

Hamas engages with Russia and China

Baraka also claimed that Hamas is in contact with Russia and China. A Hamas delegation traveled to Moscow, and another delegation is planned for Beijing, he said. He stated that Russia contacts Hamas daily, while China sends envoys to Doha for meetings with Hamas leaders. Last month, a top Chinese official stated that China and Russia share the same position on the Palestinian issue and intend to collaborate to help establish a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

Hezbollah warns of 'wider regional war'

Separately, Hezbollah, Lebanon's military group backed by Iran, warned of "wider regional war" if Israeli strikes continue in Gaza. The group's leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that "all options are open" on Lebanon's southern border. In a fiery address broadcast, Nasrallah said Hezbollah's role in the fighting so far was minor, but vowed that its targeting of Israeli positions with mortars, rockets, and anti-tank missiles "will not be the end."