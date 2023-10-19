'Let Gaza Live': US Capitol building stormed by protesters

World

By Riya Baibhawi 01:21 pm Oct 19, 202301:21 pm

At least 300 people have been arrested

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, hundreds of protesters gathered in the Cannon Rotunda of the United States Capitol Hill building on Wednesday. Demanding an immediate ceasefire between the warring sides, the protesters chanted slogans like "Let Gaza live" and "Ceasefire now." The US Capitol Police (USCP) limited access to the complex and arrested at least 300 people. They also restricted all pedestrian paths near the building. The USCP had deployed additional forces in anticipation of violence, per Forbes.

Why does this story matter?

Hamas's attack on Israel has led to a rise in hate crimes and targeted attacks across the US. On Saturday, a six-year-old Palestinian-American boy was killed after getting stabbed 26 times by his landlord. The incident triggered protests worldwide. Demonstrators urged President Joe Biden to use his leverage to stop the war and implement a ceasefire. Biden landed in Israel on Wednesday for a solidarity visit. He asked PM Benjamin Netanyahu not to repeat what the US did post-9/11 attacks.

Protesters' impact on Capitol operation

As the protests progressed, Capitol Hill staff were advised by police to use underground tunnels instead of the main entrance and exit doors. The House sergeant-at-arms sent out a memo to congressional offices, informing them of restricted visitor access through a single door. Earlier, the USCP bolstered security measures, including setting up bike-rack fencing barriers around the Capitol. Reportedly, Wednesday's protests were funded by Jewish groups and came on the heels of a similar event at the White House.

Global demonstrations over Gaza hospital strike

Similar protests have erupted in West Asia and other parts of the world following an aerial strike on a Gaza hospital that killed 500 people. Demonstrations were reported in countries including Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq, where protesters stormed foreign embassies. While Israel has blamed a misfired rocket from Gaza-based Islamic Jihad for the tragedy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain have criticized Israel for being behind the strike.

More on Israel-Hamas war

Hamas, an Islamic terrorist organization that de-facto rules the Gaza Strip, launched a barrage of rockets on Israel on October 7. The attack was followed by hundreds of its fighters entering Israeli territory on foot and by using motorized paragliders. Over 34,000 people have been killed, while 12,500 have been injured in Gaza. In Israel, 1,400 residents have lost their lives, with 3,5000 getting wounded. Tons of aid are waiting to enter Gaza on its southern border with Egypt.