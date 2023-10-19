Israel-Hamas war: Egypt agrees to open Gaza aid corridor

Egypt announced the creation of a "sustainable" humanitarian corridor allowing aid to reach Gaza via the Rafah crossing, NDTV reported. Reportedly, hundreds of trucks with essential supplies are waiting to enter Gaza, which is under siege and is being bombed by Israel. This came after Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with United States President Joe Biden, who called the former "very accommodating."

Egypt previously rejected a corridor for civilians to evacuate Gaza, as it would result in a large number of refugees entering Egypt. It said that Israel wanted to vacate Gaza only to occupy it and urged Gazans to remain on their land. Gaza is wedged between Israel—from the north and east—and Egypt from the southwest, with the Gaza Mediterranean Sea on its west.