Operation Ajay brings back 212 Indians stranded in war-torn Israel

By Prateek Talukdar 10:27 am Oct 13, 202310:27 am

The first flight under Operation Ajay carrying 212 passengers from Israel reached Delhi on Friday

The first flight under Operation Ajay—a mission to repatriate Indian citizens stranded in Israel due to the ongoing conflict— carrying 212 passengers, including an infant, touched down in New Delhi on Friday morning. The government is bearing the cost of bringing them back home. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to welcome the rescued citizens, who thanked the government for the operation.

18,000 Indians in Israel, including 1,000 students

The flight took off from Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international airport, on Thursday night. The Indian embassy initiated a registration drive for all Indians in the mission's database, selecting passengers on a "first come, first served" basis. Earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that there are around 18,000 Indians in Israel, including 1,000 students apart from professors and business persons.

Chandrasekhar welcomes returnees

Returnees thank PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar

Shubham Kumar, a student in Israel, expressed his gratitude to the Indian government and embassy for their support and arrangements during this challenging time. Another returnee said, "This is the first time that we are facing this situation over there. We are very thankful to the Indian government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing us back. We are hoping for peace as soon as possible so that we can go back to work as earliest as possible," ANI reported.

Returnees share ordeal of war-torn region

A woman returnee said, "On the first day, we were sleeping and at around 6:30 there was a siren...so we ran towards the shelter and it was very hard but we managed. We are feeling relaxed and we thank the Government of India." Another person said, "The situation was very bad over there...EAM (External Affairs Minister) Jaishankar and his team, especially the Embassy in Tel Aviv did a tremendous job. And we're really very grateful to the Government in India."

Air India suspension left citizens stranded

Many Indians were unable to return home after Air India suspended its flights on October 7, the day the conflict began. The airline's commercial operations remain suspended to this day. Following this, Operation Ajay was launched and the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv sent an email informing the first batch of Indians, who registered to return home, about the flight and said, "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights."

Death toll in Israel, Palestine crosses 2,800

Although the conflict between Israel and Palestine over territory is decades old, it reached a flashpoint after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from land, air, and sea. The death toll in the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas, has reached at least 1,500 people, including women and children. Israel said that at least 1,300 people have been killed in Hamas attacks on Israeli territory, The Wall Street Journal reported.