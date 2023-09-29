Jaishankar, US state secretary discuss strengthening ties amid India-Canada row

Jaishankar, US state secretary discuss strengthening ties amid India-Canada row

By Prateek Talukdar 10:21 am Sep 29, 202310:21 am

EAM Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between India and the US. They also talked about global developments and laid the groundwork for the upcoming fifth annual 2+2 dialogue, Jaishankar said. The dialogue will bring together the defense and foreign ministers of both countries in Delhi, likely in November. They didn't address the media and didn't explicitly state the meeting's agenda as well.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting took place amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The row has put the US in a difficult position since, on the one hand, Canada is its traditional ally, while on the other, it is trying to cement its ties with India to counter China. Reports said the US provided intelligence to Canada on Nijjar's killing and has asked India to "cooperate with the Canadian investigation."

Jaishankar met US officials, discussed bilateral progress

Before his meeting with Blinken, Jaishankar spoke with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the progress in bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to move forward. He also met with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to discuss the growing economic ties between Washington and New Delhi. Jaishankar is scheduled to hold several meetings with senior officials of the Biden administration and review the bilateral progress since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic US state visit in June.

Had very good discussions: Blinken

Welcoming Jaishankar on Thursday, Blinken said they had "very good discussions" at the G20 Summit held in Delhi earlier this month and the United Nations General Assembly's session in New York on Tuesday. After Jaishankar and Blinken's meeting, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said they both discussed a range of issues. They included key outcomes of India's G20 presidency, the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable, and high-standard infrastructure investments.

Biden raised Nijjar's killing with Modi at G20

Notably, Nijjar was killed on Canadian soil on June 18, following which Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of being involved in his killing. Meanwhile, Trudeau faced a series of embarrassments at the G20 Summit as he was snubbed by many world leaders. The Financial Times reported that US President Joe Biden and other Five Eyes members raised Nijjar's killing with PM Modi directly during the summit. India has dismissed Canada's allegations as "absurd" and "politically motivated."