Ujjain rape horror: Man arrested for allegedly raping 15-year-old

India

By Chanshimla Varah 08:35 pm Sep 28, 202308:35 pm

The main accused in the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was arrested on Thursday

The main accused in the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was arrested on Thursday, three days after the incident. The incident, which occurred on Monday, came to the attention of the public after CCTV footage captured the girl, bleeding and partially clad, begging for help door-to-door. Eventually, a priest at an ashram provided aid and rushed her to the hospital.

Auto-rickshaw driver arrested

The main accused has been identified as Bharat Soni, an autorickshaw driver. Four others have also been detained and are being interrogated. Soni was arrested based on some blood stains on the passenger seat of his autorickshaw, the police said. The driver also tried to flee when he was escorted to the scene of the crime to recreate it but fell down the stairs.

Accused tried to flee

How accused was arrested

According to reports, the girl met five people in various locations. After questioning three auto drivers, police arrived at the fourth, who was found tampering with evidence and his auto's license plate. Officials stated that the accused's phone had also been turned off for the past 24 hours. He confessed to the truth during interrogation. Moreover, blood stains were also found inside his auto.

Girl walked in injured state for 8km before getting help

Meanwhile, news reports stated that the girl walked about 8 kilometers in an injured state before receiving help. The priest who assisted the girl recalled that she had swollen eyes and was half-naked when she approached him for help. He added that the girl couldn't speak and would hide behind him if anyone else came near.

Victim yet to give statement

While the girl has yet to provide a statement, the Ujjain Police said she told a counselor that she is from Satna. Ujjain Superintendent of Police Sachin Sharma said her grandfather filed a missing person's report at the police station on Sunday. She reportedly arrived in Ujjain by bus on Monday. She had been staying with her grandfather and older brother in the village.