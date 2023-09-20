US, allies refused Canada's request to condemn India: Report

Written by Prateek Talukdar September 20, 2023 | 11:26 am 3 min read

A Washington Post report revealed that Canada's efforts to gather support from its closest allies, including the United States (US), were rebuffed

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being potentially involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada in June, leading to a diplomatic rift between both nations. However, it wasn't restricted to just them. A Washington Post report revealed that Canada's efforts to gather support from its closest allies, including the United States (US), were rebuffed.

Why does this story matter?

The row over Nijjar's killing came as India and Canada's relations had already soured, which was visible in the recent G20 Summit hosted by India, where it snubbed Trudeau. The issue is also testing India's ties to the US and Canada's other allies since those countries want harmonious relations with India to strategically counter China's growing influence and preserve the US-dominated world order. However, being part of the same bloc, they are also liable to support Canada.

Allies express concern but await investigation results

While the US, the United Kingdom (UK), and Australia expressed "concern" about Trudeau's allegations against India, they stopped short of making any remarks before the investigation was completed. The White House emphasized the importance of Canada's investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Similarly, a UK government spokesperson stated that it would be inappropriate to comment further during the ongoing investigation. Australia also conveyed its concerns at senior levels to India.

Five Eyes discussed allegations before G20 Summit

The report said the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, discussed the matter privately ahead of the G20 Summit held earlier this month but refrained from raising it publicly. After the summit, which saw a series of embarrassments for Trudeau, Canada indefinitely paused trade talks with India and subsequently expelled a senior Indian diplomat after leveling the allegation. In a tit-for-tat move, India also expelled a Canadian diplomat.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar was the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, where he was shot dead by two unidentified assailants. He was designated a terrorist by India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020. An Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against Nijjar in 2016, and he was temporarily placed under house arrest in 2018 on suspicion of terror involvement but later released.

India calls allegations 'absurd' and 'motivated'

India has vehemently denied the allegations leveled against it by Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the claims "absurd" and "motivated," arguing that they seek to shift focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists sheltered in Canada who threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The MEA also expressed concern over Canada's inaction on the growing pro-Khalistani elements, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

