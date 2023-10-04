'Kan Khajura': SonyLIV secures rights to Israeli crime-drama 'Magpie'

By Tanvi Gupta

SonyLIV is set to adapt Israeli series 'Magpie'

Israeli gritty thriller drama Magpie is getting an Indian makeover. After successfully adapting two International scripted series, Your Honor (American) and Fauda (Israeli), SonyLIV is now preparing for a third adaptation. This time, the streamer is remaking Yes Studios's Magpie as a Hindi-language crime drama. Per Deadline, the Hindi working title is Kan Khajura, which means centipede. Here's everything about the production.

Why does this story matter?

With the adaptation of Magpie, SonyLIV will continue to grow its library of over 40,000 hours of content, including original series and movies in various languages. The streamer's most prominent originals include Rocket Boys, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, Avrodh, and Your Honor. The remake of Fauda, which is returning for an unexpected fifth season, is titled Tanaav.

'Magpie's characters and storylines are perfect for adaptation'

Sharon Levi, Managing Director of Yes Studios (a production company based in Israel) shared her enthusiasm about collaborating with SonyLIV. She stated, "Magpie's characters and storylines are perfect for adaptation." Meanwhile, Saugata Mukherjee—head of content at Sony LIV—stated, "With the Indian adaptation of Magpie, we are aiming to weave global threads into the tapestry of our culture."

Exploring the central plot and themes of 'Magpie'

Magpie tells the tale of Asa Katz, a man imprisoned for murder for 17 years. To secure an early release, he agrees to become a police informant. Returning to his old neighborhood, he reunites with his older brother, who holds mixed feelings toward him. Katz finds himself entangled in a web of conflicting interests—torn between a life of crime and his cooperation with the police.

'Magpie' received critical acclaim, won accolades for Best TV Series

Created by Adam Bizanski, Omri Shenhar, and Dana Eden, Magpie received critical acclaim and won Best Screenplay at the Berlin TV Series Festival in 2019. The series was also nominated for Best International Series and Best Performance at the same event. The 14-episode series features Israeli actors Or Ben-Melech, Amos Tamam, Ania Bukstein, Sivan Shtivi, and Lioz Levi, among others.