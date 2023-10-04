'Priscilla': Who's who in the Sofia Coppola directorial

Sophia Coppola's 'Priscilla' cast and characters

The much-talked-about trailer of Sofia Coppola's upcoming biographical film Priscilla was released recently. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me which chronicles her relationship with Elvis Presley, the film, set to hit theaters on November 3, features the milestones of their relationship including their first meeting in Germany, their wedding in Las Vegas, and their daughter's birth. Check out who's playing who.

Who is Priscilla?

Priscilla Beaulieu met the legendary singer and actor when she was just 14, in 1959. The two fell in love and after years of courtship and a long-distance relationship, they got married in 1967. They welcomed their first and only child, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. However, after almost 13 years of being together and six years of marriage, they got divorced in 1972.

Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley

Cailee Spaeny stars as the titular character in the film which presents Beaulieu and Presley's relationship from the former's perspective. It's in sharp contrast to Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biographical music drama Elvis starring Austin Butler in the titular role and Olivia DeJonge as Beaulieu. Spaeny is best known for her appearances in Devs (2020) and the HBO crime drama series Mare of Easttown.

Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley

After Butler's brilliant performance as Presley, everybody has their eyes on Kissing Booth fame Jacob Elordi playing Presley in this. "I thought nobody was gonna look quite like Elvis, but Jacob has that same type of magnetism. He's so charismatic, and girls go crazy around him, so I knew he could pull off playing this type of romantic icon," said Coppola to Vogue.

Raine Monroe Boland and Emily Mitchell as Lisa Marie Presley

Beaulieu and Presley got divorced when Marie was four years old. They continued to co-parent her from 1973 to 1977, till Presley's demise. The upcoming film showcases Marie's journey from her birth to turning five years old for which two actors have been roped in. Emily Mitchell plays Marie as a preschool kid while Raine Monroe Boland portrays her three-year-old self.