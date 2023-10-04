'Koffee with Karan' S08 is coming: Revisiting S07's candid moments

Entertainment

'Koffee with Karan' S08 is coming: Revisiting S07's candid moments

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Oct 04, 2023

'Koffee with Karan' Season 8 is set to premiere on October 26

Grab your coffee folks, because the much-awaited Season 8 of the iconic talk show, Koffee with Karan is almost here. Karan Johar's show is making its grand return on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can anticipate newlywed celebrity couples, as well as unique guest combinations. But before we dive into the freshly brewed episodes and juicy celebrity confessions, let's revisit some candid moments from Season 7.

Checked out the teaser of S08 yet?

Ranveer Singh's confession of sex playlist that stole the spotlight

Ranveer Singh's energy is infectious, and it was evident in the opening episode of S07. In a candid confession, the actor revealed that he has a sex playlist. He shared that this playlist is divided into different moods—from sensual and loving to raunchy and dirty. Singh even gave a playful demo of what a classical sex playlist would be like!

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's dating confessions

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor—two of Bollywood's hottest and most promising young stars—made quite an appearance on KWK. The duo didn't shy away from subtle burns. Khan, in particular, took a humorous jab at her ex, Kartik Aaryan, hinting that he's become everyone's "ex" now. Both of them playfully expressed their interest in dating South sensation Vijay Deverakonda—calling him "cheese platter"—making for a hilarious episode.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu got 'real' candid about her divorce

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar's episode was refreshingly honest. When the conversation turned to Prabhu's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she replied with her trademark wit, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now." Meanwhile, during the rapid-fire round, Kumar was asked about one thing Bollywood is obsessed with, and without hesitation, he said, "fillers," only to realize he meant to say "filters."

Katrina Kaif's playful twist on 'suhaag raat'

In the opening episode, Alia Bhatt, as a newlywed, dismissed the notion of a suhaag raat (the first night of marriage) as a myth, reasoning that everyone is too exhausted after the wedding festivities. When the topic came up again in front of another newlywed, Katrina Kaif, she suggested that it doesn't always have to be a suhaag raat but can also be a suhaag din (first day). Kaif's refreshing take left KWK viewers in splits.