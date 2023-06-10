Entertainment

Kajol's promotional gimmick backfires as fans slam her 'lies'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 10, 2023, 06:28 pm 2 min read

Kajol is being slammed on social media for her 'bizarre' promotional techniques

Actor Kajol jolted her fans for a while on Friday afternoon when she suddenly deleted all her posts from social media. While her previous uploads vanished, a new post said, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life." However, as it turned out a few hours later, this was a promotional strategy for her new show, The Trial. Now, her fans feel betrayed.

On Friday, actor announced her web series debut

On Friday evening, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor's old posts were restored as Kajol announced her web series debut: The Trial—Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha. Directed by Suparn Verma, it is the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife, a legal drama that focused on a homemaker who returns to a law firm for the sake of her husband. The trailer will be out on Monday.

Now, fans think it'll be impossible to 'trust' her

When Kajol posted the aforementioned ominous message on Friday afternoon, her fans started sending her strength and patience during her "tough time." However, now that the actor has made it clear that this was a publicity stunt, people are trending #ShameOnKajolHotstar for "playing with fans' feelings," and some have even said that they will "never be able to care for or love Kajol again."

Meanwhile, here's what you need to know about series

Speaking about the show earlier, Kajol said, "Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey." To note, her husband and actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn had also made his web series debut through Disney+ Hotstar's Rudra.

Work: Where else will we see 'DDLJ' actor?

Kajol was last seen in Revathi's drama Salaam Venky, based on true events. Rajeev Khandelwal, Vishal Jethwa, and Prakash Raj co-starred in the film. Up next, apart from The Trial, she has Lust Stories 2 ready for its digital release on Netflix on June 29. The anthology drama co-stars Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Vijay Varma, and Kumud Mishra, among others.

