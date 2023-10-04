Rajveer-Paloma's 'Dono' advance ticketing open now; lucrative offer inside

By Aikantik Bag

'Dono' is releasing on Thursday

Nepotism is one of the most debatable topics in Bollywood and it seems like the upcoming film Dono will act as fuel to this debate, yet again. The Holy Trinity—protagonists and director—are quintessential star kids and the romantic comedy is releasing on Thursday. The trailer failed to create buzz but now the advance ticketing is open and here's a lucrative offer!

More about the ticketing scheme

The Avnish Barjatya directorial (son of Sooraj Barjatya) is opting for a "Buy One Get One Free" ticketing model to seek a kickstart at the box office. This ticketing model has been followed by many films in the recent past too. The advance booking is available on BookMyShow. The cast is headlined by Rajveer Deol (Sunny Deol's son) and Paloma (Poonam Dhillon's daughter).

