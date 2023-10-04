MAMAMOO's Hwasa gets clean chit in public indecency case

By Aikantik Bag 02:16 pm Oct 04, 202302:16 pm

Finally! The famous K-pop group MAMAMOO's Hwasa has been given a clean chit after Seongdong Police Station in Seoul decided not to forward her public indecency case to the prosecution. The police stated, "After summoning Hwasa as a defendant, investigating the content and development process of the performance [of that day], and comprehensively reviewing the statements of those involved, [we found it] difficult to acknowledge the criminal charges."

Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition's complaint

The Student and Parents Human Rights Protection Coalition (KPA) had accused Hwasa of public obscenity due to a suggestive gesture she made during a performance at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival on May 12. The festival was part of tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road filming, where Hwasa crooned her solo song Don't. The KPA filed a complaint against her following the performance.

Hwasa's agency P Nation is yet to respond

Hwasa's agency, P Nation, responded to the police's decision by stating that they had received relevant information and were currently checking it. The agency has not yet released an official statement regarding the case's outcome. Despite the controversy, Hwasa's career continues to thrive. As a member MAMAMOO, she has gained significant popularity both in South Korea and internationally. Hwasa's solo work has also been well-received by fans.