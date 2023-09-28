Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta join forces for comedy thriller

Rakul Preet Singh signs a comedy thriller with Neena Gupta

Rakul Preet Singh is set to star in a comedy thriller directed by Ashish R Shukla, the creative mind behind the crime-thriller series Undekhi. The upcoming film, which remains untitled, will also feature Neena Gupta. Touted as a "uniquely crafted comedy," the film will spotlight both actors in leading roles, supported by a talented cast. As per Pinkvilla, the filming is slated to commence by the end of October in Mumbai.

Sunir Kheterpal will produce under Athena ENM banner

Producer Sunir Kheterpal, known for his work on films like Rocky Handsome, Badla, Kesari, and Bloody Daddy, is backing this comedy under his production company Athena ENM. This project marks his second collaboration with Singh, following their recent work on I Love You, directed by Nikhil Mahajan. Kheterpal also has two films set for release this year: Soumendra Padhi's Farrey and Empire, starring Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swami, directed by Vijay Lalwani.

Singh's upcoming projects

Singh has an exciting lineup of four movies: S Shankar and Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated Indian 2, Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi drama Ayalaan, Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, and the De De Pyaar De sequel alongside Ajay Devgn.