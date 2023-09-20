Shilpa Shetty Kundra reacts as Raj Kundra makes Instagram comeback

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 05:28 pm 1 min read

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram

Ever since the pornography case, producer Raj Kundra went lowkey. Now, the businessman has made a comeback on Instagram after a two-year hiatus. On Wednesday, Kundra posted a video from his Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, featuring him worshipping Lord Ganesha. He captioned the post with a message about strength and resilience, thanking his well-wishers and acknowledging his haters. His wife, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, commented on the post, wishing him blessings and protection.

The family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi

Kundra stopped media interactions and stopped showing his face in public. His masked and helmet avatar went viral on social media too. With his return on Instagram, fans are expecting some announcements regarding his upcoming project. On Monday, Shetty Kundra shared a family picture on her Instagram account as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The entire family was dressed in yellow. Shetty Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of Sukhee which hits the theaters on Friday.

Instagram post A post shared by onlyrajkundra on September 20, 2023 at 4:48 pm IST

