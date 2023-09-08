'Laapataa Ladies' marks reunion of Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao; teaser out

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 08, 2023 | 05:23 pm 2 min read

After making her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, Kiran Rao has returned to direction with Laapataa Ladies. The comedy-drama doesn't only mark her second outing as a director but also brings her back to work with her former husband, Aamir Khan. Backed by Khan's production house, the makers of the upcoming film released its teaser on Friday (September 8).

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Rao first met on the sets of Lagaan where Rao worked as an assistant director. The two got married in December 2005, three years after Khan's divorce from his first wife Reena Dutta. The former filmmaker couple shares a son from their marriage, Azad Rao Khan, who was born from surrogacy in November 2011. They headed for a divorce in July 2021.

Teaser: When two brides go missing onboard a train

The minute-long trailer of Laapataa Ladies revolves around two newlywed brides who go missing on the train. Their husbands reach the police station to seek help where they're asked to present their wives' photographs. But the pictures have their faces covered with ghoonghat (veil). How will the cops find these two ladies, is what forms the crux of the story.

Ravi Kishan will essay the cop's role

Set in rural India in 2001, the title stars actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan as the police inspector in search of the ladies. The ensemble cast also comprises Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Chhaya Kadam, and Sparsh Shrivastava in pivotal roles. The film is said to circle around its two female protagonists who embark upon a road that leads to womanhood and self-discovery.

Release date to its crew, all about 'Laapataa Ladies'

Although the teaser of the movie was released on Friday, its release date was announced on Thursday (September 7). The film is set for a theatrical release next year on January 5, 2024. Months before it makes its box office debut, Laapataa Ladies will also reportedly have a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. It's adapted from Biplab Goswami's story.

