Olivia Rodrigo announces 'GUTS' world tour? Here's the truth

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 05:15 pm 1 min read

A world tour might be on Olivia Rodrigo's cards

Olivia Rodrigo is a major breakout pop star who is on the verge of global domination. The singer has an ever-increasing loyal fan base and has now released her second album titled GUTS. The 20-year-old singer released the lyrical video of making the bed and it seems like she has teased an upcoming GUTS World Tour. Fans are going gaga with this clue.

'GUTS' is streaming now

In the music video, appears a concert pass that teases "GUTS World Tour" and fans are speculating that Rodrigo will announce the same officially soon. The album's lead single titled Vampire premiered on June 30 and received a positive response from the listeners. On August 11, she released the second single Bad Idea Right? The album is currently available on major streaming platforms.

