Kangana-Raghava's 'Chandramukhi 2' to now reportedly release on September 28

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

'Chandramukhi 2' will now release on September 28

The Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence starrer, Tamil horror-thriller Chandramukhi 2 has been postponed, said reports. The drama was originally slated to release on September 15, but will now arrive two weeks later, on September 28. Directed by P Vasu, it is a sequel to the Rajinikanth-Jyotika starrer, 2005's blockbuster Chandramukhi, which was a remake of the Kannada film Aapthamitra (2004).

Why does this story matter?

Multiple films in Indian cinema tell the tale of the awe-inspiring court dancer Chandramukhi. The origin point was the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana. It was remade in Kannada as Aapthamitra, followed by the Tamil film Chandramukhi, the Bengali movie Rajmohol, and the Hindi project Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Chandramukhi 2, thus, is the latest addition to this timeless cinematic tale.

Film reportedly requires more time for visual effects

A report on 123Telugu.com states that the reason behind the delay in the film's release is due to the pending post-production work. The production team and the studio need extra time to work on the visual effects of the drama. To note, the September 28 slot was earlier occupied by the Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire but it has been pushed indefinitely.

Learn more about the crew behind the horror-thriller

Vasu also directed the first installment in 2005. Chandramukhi 2 stars Ranaut and Lawrence in the lead roles, while the supporting cast includes Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, and Radikaa Sarathkumar. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the film has music composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani. It's Ranaut's first release of 2023. Revisit its trailer highlights here.

Multiple movies are releasing on September 28

Chandramukhi 2 will be pitted against a couple of other movies across industries that are also releasing on the same day. These are Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, Nayanthara-Jayam Ravi's Iraivan, the multistarrer comedy Fukrey 3, Nimisha Sajayan-led Chithha, Mammootty's Kannur Squad, and Vijay Antony's Ratham, among others. SRK-Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan will also pose a threat to its box office collections.

