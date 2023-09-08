Iconic moments that Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' gave us

Entertainment

Iconic moments that Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' gave us

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 08, 2023 | 04:29 pm 2 min read

Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' is known for its fun games and lip sync battles that involve celebrity guests

Television host and comedian Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon is one of the most-loved late-night shows. Every episode features a guest celebrity where Fallon interviews them. What follows next is them either playing a game with the host, getting into a lip sync battle, or both. In this article, we have listed some of the most cherished moments from the show.

Tom Cruise's lip sync performance

Tom Cruise knows how to perfect things- whether it's carrying out a deadly stunt or performing a lip sync act. At The Tonight Show, he gave a lip sync performance on The Weeknd's Can't Feel My Face. The clip of Cruise's performance from the episode broke the internet with netizens admiring how smoothly he performed, and how stunning he looked.

Nicole Kidman confessing she had a crush on Fallon

How would you react if you found out that Nicole Kidman once had a crush on you? Well, Fallon has lived that very moment. During her appearance, Kidman recalled the time when she fancied him and visited Fallon's residence with a friend. However, Fallon had no idea what the meet was about and he lost the opportunity to date her.

Chris Evans's whisper challenge

Chris Evans has appeared on the show several times including once with his brother, Scott Evans. During the promotions of Ghosted, Evans returned once again. He got into a game of "Whisper Challenge" wherein one person has to whisper a word, and the other has to guess it by lip movement. Both Evans and Fallon were hilarious at guessing the words.

Bradley Cooper's unstoppable laughter

When Bradley Cooper appeared on the show, Fallon was to conduct a normal interview with him. But what was ought to be a simple interview, turned out to be a laughter riot. Why? Because the two decided to wear goofy wigs. Despite trying their best to control their laughter, the two kept laughing in between before they eventually ended up laughing their hearts out.

Share this timeline