It has been a treat to watch Salma Hayek, the Mexican-American actor, producer, and director, grace the silver screen with her exceptional charisma for over three decades. From her breakthrough performance in the critically acclaimed film Frida to her notable appearances in back-to-back Hollywood blockbusters, Hayek has showcased her ability to take on a wide range of roles. Here are some of her best.

'Beatriz at Dinner' (2017)

Miguel Arteta's Beatriz at Dinner is a dark comedy film starring Hayek, Connie Britton, John Lithgow, Amy Landecker, Jay Duplass, David Warshofsky, and Chloë Sevigny. Hayek delivered a nuanced and thought-provoking performance in the titular role of a holistic medicine practitioner who is invited to a dinner party of a wealthy client when her car breaks down and she is stranded.

'Tale of Tales' (2015)

The 2015 European fantasy horror film Tale of Tales is a dark and mesmerizing fairy tale adaptation of Italian poet Giambattista Basile's collections. Portraying the role of Queen of Longtrellis, Hayek stands out as she breathes life into a character driven by her desperate quest for motherhood. The film narrates the story of finding the Queen and about three rulers and their kingdoms.

'Frida' (2002)

Hayek earned widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Awards nomination for her portrayal of the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the 2002 biographical film Frida making it one of her career-best. Delivering a flawless performance, she captures the complexity of Kahlo's life, passion, and pain. Directed by Julie Taymor, the film explores the personal and professional life of Kahlo.

'Fools Rush In' (1997)

The 1997 rom-com film Fools Rush In stars Hayek and F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry. In the film, a young man and woman decide to get married as the woman finds out she is pregnant months after their one-night stand. Hayek brings warmth and charm to her role as Isabel Fuentes, a free-spirited Mexican-American woman who finds herself in an unexpected romance full of compromises.

'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the 1996 action horror film From Dusk Till Dawn stars Hayek, George Clooney, Harvey Keitel, Tarantino, Ernest Liu, and Juliette Lewis. Hayek's performance as a sultry and mesmerizing Santánico Pandemonium adds a distinct layer of allure and danger to this cult classic. It follows two criminals taking shelter in a truck stop filled with vampires.

