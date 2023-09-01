'Fences' to 'The Help': Viola Davis's best performances

Entertainment

'Fences' to 'The Help': Viola Davis's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 01, 2023 | 04:08 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Viola Davis's best movies

Viola Davis, the invincible queen of Hollywood, has graced us with a spectrum of unforgettable performances that resonate deeply. From Fences to The Woman King, her filmography has an intricate array of powerful roles that showcase her unparalleled acting prowess. With this list, explore some of the best Davis movies where she breathed life into a couple of complex characters with ease.

'Doubt' (2008)

Though brief, Davis's performance in the 2008 drama film Doubt plays an impactful and emotionally charged role showcasing her exceptional acting skills. She plays Mrs. Miller, a mother whose child becomes entangled in a web of suspicion. Davis went on to earn an Oscar nomination. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Joseph Foster.

'The Help' (2011)

The 2011 period drama film The Help stars Davis, Emma Stone, and Octavia Spencer, among others. As Aibileen Clark, a resilient African-American housemaid in 1960s Mississippi, Davis makes her character's struggles and triumphs humane like no one else can. Set during the 1960s civil rights movement, an aspiring author writes a book from an African-American's perspective about the white families they work for.

'Prisoners' (2013)

The Oscar-nominated 2013 thriller film Prisoners stars Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Jake Gyllenhaal, among others. Portraying Nancy Birch, a grieving mother, Davis captures the anguish and desperation of a parent searching for her missing daughter through her nuanced acting. It follows Keller Dover (Jackman) who after being disappointed with the investigation goes searching for his and Birch's daughters and ends up in a maze.

'Fences' (2016)

Directed by Denzel Washington, the 2016 period drama film Fences stars him and Davis in the lead. Based on August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play Fences, it delves into the life of Troy Maxson, a former baseball player struggling with family, race, and unfulfilled dreams. Davis won an Oscar for her portrayal of Rose Maxson, a wife and mother enduring the storm of her husband's ambitions.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' (2020)

Portraying the pioneering blues singer, Ma Rainey in the 2020 film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Davis exudes only magic on the screen. Davis's nuanced portrayal of a woman navigating racial and artistic challenges contributes to the film's themes of race, power, and artistry. It's inspired by what happens when Rainey along with her band assemble at a Chicago recording studio in 1927.

Share this timeline