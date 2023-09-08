AbRam has home studio, SRK arranged jam-session, reveals 'Jawan's Aaliyah

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 04:03 pm 1 min read

SRK reveals AbRam's affinity toward music

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest global stars and is often known for his humble gestures. Every collaborator and fan has at least one fond SRK story/experience. Khan's Jawan co-star Aaliyah Qureishi opened up about how the actor arranged for a jam session for her during the shooting of the film. Khan organized the musical gathering during the film's first schedule after learning about Qureishi's musical talents.

SRK revealed AbRam Khan's musical passion

As per Qureishi, King Khan said, "Oh you know, AbRam also has a little home studio. He's also really into music. Tomorrow after dinner, we'll jam." The session featured guitars, a mic stand, a mic, and a speaker. She also recalled performing a few of her original compositions for the superstar.

More about the film

Jawan, starring Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles hit theaters on Thursday and has been garnering rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by Atlee, the movie features Qureishi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Lehar Khan as part of SRK's character's core team. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances in the film.

