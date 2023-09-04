#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' winning hearts and capturing theaters

Ayushmann Khurrana is a major breakout star in Bollywood and has made his niche over the years. His recent quirky comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 has emerged to be a box office success and is currently inching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The movie is enjoying great momentum and is here to rake in more.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 8 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 86.06 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews and the cast includes Vijay Raaz, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

