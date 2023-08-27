Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' registers sold-out advance bookings in Mumbai

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 27, 2023 | 03:54 pm 2 min read

'Jawan's advance booking tickets dold out in Mumbai and Thane within minutes

Bollywood's reigning superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up to deliver another blockbuster with Jawan, slated to release on September 7. The excitement has reached a crescendo as advance bookings reportedly opened for select cinemas across Mumbai and Thane. In a truly awe-inspiring response, thousands of tickets sold out within minutes, with hundreds of fans swiftly buying tickets priced as high as Rs. 1,100.

Why does this story matter?

Khan made a remarkable comeback—after a hiatus of four years—with Pathaan in January. The Siddharth Anand directorial emerged as SRK's most successful venture, amassing an impressive gross of Rs. 1,060cr at the worldwide box office. Significantly, this year appears to belong to Khan, as, after Jawan's release, Dunki, featuring him and Taapsee Pannu and helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, will grace theaters on December 22.

'Jawan' tickets sold within minutes: Report

As per reports, Jawan sold out tickets in advance bookings within a mere 15 minutes on Sunday—a record-breaking feat indeed! The enthusiasm reached such heights that even tickets priced at Rs. 1,100 were quickly purchased by fans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared, "It's just the beginning... Just wait till the official booking starts...it will set new benchmarks in domestic markets."

'Jawan' achieved remarkable feats in global advance bookings

Per reports, Jawan has also surged past the $225,000 mark in gross presales within the US and Canada, firmly etching its name among the ranks of blockbuster hits, even before its release. Buoyed by these tremendous achievements, analysts predict a record-breaking opening-day collection for the film on September 7. These initial numbers have reportedly already outshined the performance of Khan's Pathaan.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Jawan'

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan features the first-time onscreen pair Khan and South superstar Nayanthara. It boasts an ensemble star-studded cast of Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. On Saturday evening, Khan treated fans with a teaser of the film's third song, titled Ramaiya Vastavaiya. This track follows the release of the songs Zinda Banda and Chaleya.

