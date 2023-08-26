Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of new song 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya'

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 26, 2023 | 07:17 pm 3 min read

Shah Rukh Khan drops teaser of new song during #AskMeAnything session

There's no denying that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year! Following the release of a captivating motion poster of Jawan on Friday, SRK took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle for an engaging Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Saturday. He also dropped a teaser of a new song, causing a frenzy among his fans.

Why does this story matter?

With Jawan slated to release on September 7, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly waiting for a second trailer of the film. Following Pathaan's resounding success, fans and critics are looking forward to an even grander blockbuster from Khan. Furthermore, the film's shift in release—moving from June to September—due to pending VFX work has only heightened the anticipation surrounding it.

SRK dances heart out in 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' teaser

A 12-second sneak peek into the new song—tentatively titled Ramaiya Vastavaiya—is proof that Khan has poured his heart into dancing and feeling the lyrics—all while showcasing some iconic moves that have undoubtedly set our hearts racing! With an infectious beat, this upcoming song marks the third release following the tracks Zinda Banda and the romantic number Chaleya, in which SRK is seen alongside Nayanthara.

Take a look at the teaser here!

Highlights of Khan's AMA session: 'Jawan's 2nd trailer

With the majority of his fans asking about the film's second trailer, Khan playfully implored them to relax, humorously saying, "Trailer nahi aayega toh picture nahi dekhoge kya??!! Trailer trailer trailer... (If the trailer won't be out, won't you watch the film?)" Meanwhile, a fan queried SRK about his favorite part of Jawan. In response, he shared, "Donning all the looks and diverse roles."

On Salman Khan's new look

Meanwhile, a fan inquired about Salman Khan's new bald look, asking about its association with the promotion of Jawan. Khan replied in Hindi, "Salman doesn't need to alter his appearance to express his affection for me...his love comes straight from the heart." For those unaware, just a week ago, Salman pleasantly surprised his fans by appearing in public with an almost bald hairstyle.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special cameo, too. Following the release of Jawan, Khan will grace the theater with Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and is slated to hit theaters on December 22.

