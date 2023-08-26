Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Oti Mabuse announces pregnancy

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 26, 2023

Oti Mabuse got married to Marius Iepure in 2014 (Photo credit: Instagram/@otimabuse)

Dancer and talent show judge Oti Mabuse announced on Saturday that she was expecting her first child with her husband and dancer, Marius Iepure. Mabuse took to social media to share the happy news, which she also revealed toward the end of her TV show, Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show. She shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram, too, flaunting her baby bump. Congratulations!

Mabuse, Iepure have been married for nearly decade

On the Saturday episode of Mabuse's show, Iepure joined his wife as they were teaching a few dance moves to their guests, Marisha Wallace and Chizzy Akudolu. Later, toward the end of the show, the couple broke the news of their pregnancy to the guests, viewers, and their fans. To recall, Mabuse (33) and Iepure (40) got hitched in 2014.

Mabuse expected to deliver baby around Christmas

Taking to Instagram after the announcement on her show, Mabuse posted a number of pictures from her maternity shoot, in which she posed along with her husband. In a long caption about her pregnancy, she also dropped a hint that her baby may arrive before Christmas this year. "Christmas is about to get even louder," she wrote in the post.

Take a look at couple's adorable pictures here

Congratulatory messages on social media

Following Mabuse's announcement on social media, friends, fans, and well-wishers of the couple sent warm wishes to them. Nadiya Bychkova, a Ukrainian dancer and also a former Strictly Come Dancing star, congratulated them, saying, "Congratulations. So happy for you guys." One of their fans also commented on the post, "Congratulations to you both. You're going to be amazing parents! Yas."

Everything to know about Mabuse

Mabuse, a South African dancer, has also been a TV presenter and a judge on many dance shows. She is presently residing in the United Kingdom and is best known for Strictly Come Dancing, which she won twice (2019 and 2020), apart from several other shows and contests. She has also been a judge on the the British show Dancing on Ice since 2022.

