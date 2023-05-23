Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 05:46 pm 1 min read

Aditi Rao Hydari is set to star with Paige Sandhu in an upcoming Indo-British production titled Lioness. The film was announced on Tuesday at the Indian pavilion of the coveted Cannes Film Festival. Fans will be excited to see Rao Hydari in an all-new regal avatar. Reportedly, this film has been certified by National Film Development Corporation and British Film Institute.

Story and crew of the film

The film will be penned and directed by Kajri Babbar. The story is inspired by the research works of Peter Bance, who did research on Princess Sophia Duleep. The film will revolve around two British-Punjabi women living in the United Kingdom, a century apart. The project is bankrolled by Vivek Rangachari, Vaishalli Paatil, Faraz Ahsan, and Clare Cahill.

