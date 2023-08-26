SRK-Amitabh Bachchan to be seen together onscreen after 17 years!

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 05:04 pm 2 min read

SRK and Big B to be seen together in a project soon (Photo credit: Instagram/@InstantBollywood)

Hindi cinema cannot get any better than this! This year has been excellent for Bollywood so far, with films such as Pathaan, RRKPK, Gadar 2, and OMG 2 working their magic at the box office. Now, reports are rife that fans are in for another blockbuster surprise. Megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly soon collaborate on a project after 17 years.

Why does this story matter?

The two legendary actors have acted together in iconic movies such as Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Veer Zaara. Their last onscreen association was in Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in 2006. While both of them were also part of Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, they did not share any scenes together. Their upcoming onscreen collaboration, thus, will be a reason for celebration!

Recently, Big B hinted at shooting with SRK

Instant Bollywood has shared an image of the duo on Instagram, suggesting they have collaborated on a project. Notably, not long ago, Bachchan said on KBC, "Recently, I was shooting with SRK...while talking I went inside his (vanity) van," adding it was beautifully designed by Gauri Khan. On Saturday, Khan also confirmed on X that he and Bachchan worked together "after so many years."

Here's what SRK posted on X

Will the duo appear together in 'Don 3'

Meanwhile, IANS also reported, "There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet, but there will soon be more updates and news coming out." Some fans have speculated they might appear for a cameo in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Upcoming movies of both superstars

Up next, SRK will be seen in Atlee's Jawan, which will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Dunki in the pipeline, which marks his maiden collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. Big B, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, Ganapath, and Section 84.

