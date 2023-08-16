SRK's 'Jawan' advance booking commences in UAE; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 16, 2023 | 05:28 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' advance bookings are now open in UAE

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is set to captivate audiences worldwide on September 7, 2023. In an unprecedented move, advance bookings for the film have been opened in the UAE a full three weeks before the film's release. Directed by the talented Atlee, it's produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release.

Anticipation is quite high

Major multiplex chains such as Vox, Novo, Reel, and Roxy began accepting reservations on August 15. Khan's dedicated fan clubs have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to spread the word, showcasing the immense excitement and anticipation surrounding the movie. Notably, in India, the movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, catering to a diverse fan base.

'Jawan' in a nutshell

Jawan's compelling storyline takes audiences on an emotional journey as it follows the protagonist's quest for society's wrongs while confronting his past and a deeply personal vendetta. This high-octane action thriller features Khan in a battle against a fearsome outlaw responsible for causing immense suffering. Along the way, he encounters a strong-willed female officer whose emotions may put her involvement in the fight at risk.

