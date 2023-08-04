#ChakDeIndia director set for Bollywood comeback after 14 years: Report

Entertainment

#ChakDeIndia director set for Bollywood comeback after 14 years: Report

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

Shimit Amin also directed 'Ab Tak Chhappan' and 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year'

He made his directorial debut in 2004 with Nana Patekar starrer Ab Tak Chhappan. Three years later, he directed Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India, followed by Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. Director Shimit Amin, who took a sabbatical from direction, is set to return once again after a gap of 14 years, said reports on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Though Amin directed only three films in the short span of his active career in the Hindi film industry, he went on to receive critical appreciation for all of them. In fact, all three movies were also commercial successes. However, it was Chak De! India which brought him much success and fame. The film is considered to be Khan's one of the best, too.

Amin is reportedly in talks with producers

According to a Pinkvilla report, the filmmaker has already started reaching out to Bollywood producers. "Shimit Amin is back at work and is fired up to get back to sets with yet another powerful story. He hasn't finalized his next project yet, but he is in discussion with multiple producers for various subjects," the report said while quoting a source.

What will be his next project?

Amin reportedly has two projects. "He's discussing a project with another big banner and one foreign action film's remake with a different company. He is also pitching his own stories, but none of them have been locked in yet." It also said that "you can't be sure about him until he starts shooting. No one knows what he will end up directing next."

Amin had shifted his base to the US

After delivering three hit films, Amin did include his name in the list of Bollywood's most sought-after young directors. But he soon moved to the US, putting his career with feature films on the back burner. Although now there are rumors of him returning to Bollywood, the director is yet to make any official communications in this regard.

Share this timeline