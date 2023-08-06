Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy with Michael Dolan

Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy with Michael Dolan

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 06, 2023 | 01:25 pm 2 min read

Ileana D'Cruz welcomes baby boy, names him Koa Phoenix Dolan

It's a boy! In a delightful surprise, actor Ileana D'Cruz has shared the joyous news of the arrival of her first child, a son named Koa Phoenix Dolan, who was born on August 1. However, the excitement doesn't end there. A new report has revealed the actor is not only a mother now, but she also took the plunge before welcoming her first-born child.

D'Cruz shared an adorable picture of her son, Koa

D'Cruz—who announced her pregnancy in April—on Saturday night, introduced her son with an adorable picture of him sleeping peacefully. The glimpse of the little bundle of joy has left fans elated, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages. The picture was accompanied by a heartwarming caption that read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world."

In case you haven't seen photo yet, check it here

Instagram Post A post shared by ileana_official on August 6, 2023 at 12:39 pm IST

After Koa's birth, reports surfaced that D'Cruz is married now!

According to a DNA report, D'Cruz is now married to her beau, Michael Dolan, although not much is known about him. Along with disclosing her husband's name, the report also claimed that their wedding took place on May 14, i.e., four weeks after D'Cruz announced her pregnancy on Instagram. It reportedly cited wedding registry details to confirm the union of D'Cruz and Dolan.

When D'Cruz shared Dolan's blurred black-and-white picture

In June, D'Cruz shared a black-and-white blurry photograph—capturing an intimate moment with her partner without revealing his identity. She captioned it, "This lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack...wipes the tears away... Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

Check out this post by D'Cruz

Instagram Post A post shared by ileana_official on August 6, 2023 at 12:39 pm IST

D'Cruz shared her pregnancy journey with fans

D'Cruz took great care of her more than 16M fans on Instagram by updating them about her pregnancy journey. From satisfying her pregnancy cravings to going out on drives, the Barfi actor shared candid glimpses of her day-to-day life as an expectant mother and made the most of her pregnancy experience. She also embarked on a "babymoon" and delighted fans by sharing breathtaking moments.

Share this timeline