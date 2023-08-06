#BoxOfficeCollection: Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' inches closer to Rs. 100cr mark

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Karan Johar's 'RRKPK' inches closer to Rs. 100cr mark

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 06, 2023 | 11:47 am 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' inches closer to the coveted Rs. 100cr mark

The incredible combination of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh has taken the box office by storm with their latest film—Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani—which hit theaters on July 28. This romantic social drama has been met with remarkable success, as evident by its impressive collections. Here's how RRKPK fared on its second Saturday after adding Rs. 6.75cr on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Despite being released just a week after the biggest Hollywood flicks of the year, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, RRKPK managed to find its audiences—thanks to strong and positive word-of-mouth publicity. In a year where only a few Hindi films managed to make a significant impact in terms of box office collections, RRKPK stands out as one of the notable success stories.

'RRKPK' earns Rs. 11.5 crore on Saturday (Day 9)

After adding an impressive Rs. 6.75 crore to its collections on the second Friday, RRKPK's popularity soared even higher on Saturday, with earnings reaching Rs. 11.5 crore (early estimates). With this, the movie's total collections stand at Rs. 90.58 crore, and industry experts predict it is poised to cross Rs. 100cr mark on Sunday. Meanwhile, the film had a 36.59% audience turnout on Saturday.

'RRKPK' becomes 2nd highest overseas grosser of 2023 after 'Pathaan'

Johar's film not only captured the hearts of audiences in India but also emerged as a success in overseas markets too. With its incredible performance, the film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2023 in international markets after SRK's Pathaan, with an impressive collection of over $7.25M. RRKPK has surpassed Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which garnered $6.2M.

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'RRKPK'

From grand sets and foot-tapping numbers to impactful dialogues, Johar's RRKPK boasts all the right ingredients that have contributed to its phenomenal popularity among hardcore Bollywood fans. Notably, the film marks the second collaboration between Singh and Bhatt since their successful 2019 film Gully Boy. In addition to this dynamic duo, RRKPK also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Share this timeline