Happy birthday, M Night Shyamalan: Must-watch films directed by him

Written by Isha Sharma August 06, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to filmmaker M Night Shyamalan!

You don't even need to read the director's name in the credits while watching a film by M Night Shyamalan. You will get a sense of it as you go along because his work is distinguished by creepy suspense, paranoia, and unsettling storylines. The director, who turned 53 on Sunday, is behind some incredibly thrilling Hollywood films. Here are the ones we recommend.

'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

Perhaps Shyamalan's most well-known film and his major gateway to global recognition, The Sixth Sense stars Bruce Willis, Olivia Williams, Trevor Morgan, and Toni Collette, among others. Willis plays a child psychologist whose patient claims he can speak to the deceased. The movie is branded in the classic Shyamalan shades of thrill and was nominated for six Academy Awards. Catch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Old' (2021)

You may think the title foreshadows the film's story, but wait till you start watching it, and plot twists greet you after every five minutes! It's about a group of people stuck on a faraway island who realize that something sinister is going on, and they are all aging years within a few minutes! Sounds intriguing? It looks even better! Watch it on Netflix.

'Split' (2016)

When I first watched Split, it gave me the heebie-jeebies for several days, and it was tough to get the central character out of my mind! Starring James McAvoy, Haley Lu Richardson, and Anya Taylor-Joy, it revolves around a person who harbors 23 personalities and holds three girls hostage to execute his nefarious plans. Stream it on JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video.

'Unbreakable' (2000)

Unbreakable—streaming on Disney+ Hotstar—follows the life of a common man David Dunn (Willis), who survives a train crash without a scratch and gradually learns he is, in fact, well-endowed with superhero strengths. The first installment in the Unbreakable series, it co-starred Samuel L Jackson, Robin Wright, and Spencer Treat Clark, among others. Notably, the film won the Golden Trailer Award for Best Horror/Thriller Film.

