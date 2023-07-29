IMDb seeks votes for best Hollywood horror film franchise—what's yours?

Entertainment

IMDb seeks votes for best Hollywood horror film franchise—what's yours?

Written by Isha Sharma July 29, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

IMDb has sought votes for the best Hollywood horror franchise

Let's face the fact: horror is not for everyone. The chills it produces linger for hours, and we often lose count of the times we find ourselves out of our seats because of the jumpscares that catch us off guard. Yet, horror remains both intriguing and immersive! Now, IMDb has asked cinephiles to vote for their favorite Hollywood horror franchise. Which one is yours?

Which film will you vote for?

Some franchises that are in contention are The Conjuring (seven movies), Jaws (four movies), Scream (five movies), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (eight films), Friday the 13th (12 films), The Hills Have Eyes (four films), Night of the Living Dead (10 films), Children of the Corn (eleven films). Saw (nine parts), Final Destination (five parts), and Hatchet (four movies) are also in the competition.

Definition: How does a film become a franchise?

Franchise films are those with multiple installments spread across the years. They are often, though not always, made by the same team that worked on the first project. However, since the movie's production house holds the rights, they have the authority to make any changes to the cast, script, or director. They click well due to the nostalgia factor. Here's more about film franchises.

Trivia: Read about first horror film

Have you ever thought about how it all began? An article by the New York Film Academy states that French actor-director George Mellies's silent film Le Manoir du Diable—which was worked upon in 1896—was the first-ever horror film. It was only three-minute-long but captured numerous tropes used in the horror genre even today: ghosts, bats, the devil, and suspenseful, supernatural aura.

There are multiple sub-genres of horror movies

While slashers (There's Someone Inside Your House, Scream franchises) and paranormal horror thrillers (Prey for the Devil, Conjuring) seem to be the most popular sub-genre of horror films, there are other categories, too. Take, for instance, zombie movies such as Hood of the Living Dead and Train to Busan and psychological horror flicks like The Shining, Orphan: First Kill, and Ma, among others.

Poll Which horror film knocked your socks off?

'Jaws' 0% 'Psycho' 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline