Will Smith calls Hollywood double strike 'pivotal moment'

Entertainment

Will Smith calls Hollywood double strike 'pivotal moment'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 29, 2023 | 10:44 pm 2 min read

SAG-AFTRA went on a strike on July 14, joining its WGA colleagues against AMPTP

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been on a strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill. While their negotiations with major studios for fairer contracts haven't been fruitful, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith has called the double strike "a pivotal moment" for both organizations. He also expressed his views on social media.

Why does this story matter?

Initially, it was the WGA that went on an indefinite strike in May against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Later on July 14, the strike was joined by the members of SAG-AFTRA, making it a historic moment as it shut down Hollywood for the first time in 63 years. It has eventually caused delays for many big-budget films and shows.

Smith extended support to fellow SAG-AFTRA members

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram handles, Smith, who is also a SAG-AFTRA member, wrote about how important the moment is for both guilds. "I wanna talk for a second about ACTING," Smith wrote, adding, "As some of y'all mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It's a pivotal moment for our profession (sic)."

Smith went on to appreciate mentor Aaron Speiser

Further in his post, Smith also wrote about his acting career and penned a note of appreciation for his mentor, Aaron Speiser. "It's thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as 'coach' that those days when I feel like I don't belong are fewer and further between," he wrote, while reminiscing his early career days.

'Thank you for your support Will': SAG-AFTRA on Smith's post

Instagram Post A post shared by willsmith on July 29, 2023 at 4:21 pm IST

AMPTP on $1B offer to actors

Separately, the AMPTP recently claimed that the SAG-AFTRA members rejected a $1B offer given to them. "The deal that SAG-AFTRA walked away from on July 12 is worth more than $1B in wage increases, pension and health contributions, and residual increases and includes first-of-their-kind protections over its three-year term, including expressly with respect to AI (artificial intelligence)," said its statement released last week.

Share this timeline