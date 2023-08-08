Recalling iconic SRK scenes from 'Don' franchise—etched in memories forever

August 08, 2023

Farhan Akhtar announces 'Don 3'

Don is happening but without Shah Rukh Khan. In a double-edged revelation, director Farhan Akhtar confirmed that Don is indeed making a comeback to the silver screen with the third chapter in the franchise. However, he also confirmed that Khan would not be reprising the role. As we settle with this heartbreaking news, let's relive the unforgettable moments of Khan as the enigmatic Don.

Introduction scene from the first installment (2006)

In the film's opening scene which is set in Paris, Khan arrives at a location in an all-black ensemble to negotiate a deal. However, things take an unexpected turn, and he finds himself tricked into a situation. But, given that he is the drug cartel leader he possesses the ability to escape from any situation. And true to his reputation, he skillfully breaks free.

'Mujhe jungli billiyan bohut pasand hai' (2006)

It comes as no surprise that most SRK dialogues become iconic phrases—loved by fans worldwide, and this holds for the Don franchise as well. One of the most memorable scenes and dialogues is "I like wild cats," in which the charming Don refers to Roma (Priyanka Chopra Jonas). This sultry yet dangerous line is delivered during an intense and confrontational scene in the film.

The climax scene of the first installment of 'Don' (2006)

For many, the climax of Don (2006) remains one of the most memorable moments in Bollywood's cinematic history. In the climax scene, Don cunningly utilizes the humble and kind-hearted Vijay as a pawn. In a shrewd move at the hospital, he seamlessly switches places with Vijay and confidently strides down the hospital corridor with his doppelganger in his arms—a subtle smirk on his face.

Prison escape scene in 'Don 2' (2011)

One of the most iconic scenes in Don 2 is the gripping prison escape. The sequence takes place when the cunning criminal, Don, manages to create a diversion by inciting a brawl. As soon as the chaos erupts, Don seizes the opportunity and incapacitates a guard, snatches his uniform, and breaks free once again, overcoming each obstacle in a breathtaking and heart-pondering sequence.

