'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Leo' will be made in two parts: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 05:29 pm 1 min read

'Leo' will be made in two parts

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently one of the most sought-after directors in India. The director is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay on Leo and the anticipation surrounding it is increasing with each passing day. Now, reports are rife that the makers are planning to release the film in two parts and the second installment will go on floors in 2025.

More about the upcoming film

Interestingly, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet. The upcoming Tamil action thriller is part of the much-famed Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan, among others. The music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander. The big-budget project is bankrolled by Seven Screen Studio.

Everything about LCU

The movie is set to release globally on October 19. LCU has been a very successful universe and it boasts of films like Kaithi and Vikram. The latter marked Kamal Haasan's comeback as a commercial hero. If Leo is made in two parts, it will be interesting to witness if the second part happens before Kaithi 2 and Vikram 2.

