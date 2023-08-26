Hayao Miyazaki's #TheBoyAndTheHeron to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 26, 2023 | 03:44 pm 3 min read

Everything to know about Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron'

Prior to its theatrical debut in Japan, very little was known about The Boy and the Heron helmed by Japanese animation icon Hayao Miyazaki. However, the film has now taken center stage thanks to its unconventional marketing strategies. With its imminent worldwide premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, we delve into the reasons behind the substantial buzz around this film.

Why does this story matter?

The excitement surrounding The Boy and the Heron can be easily attributed to one name—the legendary Miyazaki. The filmmaker, who celebrated his 82nd birthday in January, has once again announced the film would be the last in his career. Significantly, this marks the eighth time the director has made such a proclamation—with previous instances occurring in 1986, 1992, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2008, and 2013.

Record-breaking achievements of 'The Boy and the Heron'

Per Deadline, The Boy and the Heron—the TIFF's opening-night film—has achieved a record-breaking sellout already! Subsequently, on September 22, it is scheduled to make its European premiere at the 71st San Sebastian Festival—marking the fourth occasion a film by the Japanese filmmaker has been showcased at the festival. Notably, this is the first time Miyazaki's work will be included in San Sebastian's Official Selection.

How Miyazaki's name became inseparable from animation

Miyazaki began his career with Toei Animation in 1963, and he made his directorial debut with the animated marvel The Castle of Cagliostro in 1979. The back-to-back triumphs of his high-grossing films etched an indelible mark in the hearts of audiences. He eventually became synonymous with Japanese animation. Some of his renowned films include My Neighbor Totoro and the Academy Award winner Spirited Away.

Miyazaki's alleged final film released without trailer

Before The Boy and the Heron's theatrical release in Japan on July 14, Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli announced its intention to maintain a veil of secrecy over information. No images, trailers, synopses, or advertisements were disclosed to the public. Now, ahead of its premiere at the TIFF, however, the studio has also offered a glimpse into the film by unveiling a series of still images.

Take a look at recently-released images from the film here!

Plotline of 'The Boy and the Heron'

Written and directed by Miyazaki, the film's Japanese title draws inspiration from Genzaburo Yoshino's novel, Kimitachi wa dō ikiru ka (1937). It follows the odyssey of a 12-year-old boy, Mahito Maki (Soma Santoki), as he embarks on an adventurous journey accompanied by a talking gray heron. The film reportedly delves into themes such as war, friendship, socio-economic disparity, and the essence of humanity.

Miyazaki's 'less is more' marketing effort paid off

Belonging to an exceptional breed of filmmakers, Miyazaki possesses the ability to command the audience's attention. This fact was evident as the film crossed the ¥5B mark at Japan's box office, achieving this feat reportedly after its fourth weekend of release. However, despite achieving this milestone, the film still reportedly lags behind the box office numbers of Miyazaki's previous outing, The Wind Rises (2011).

