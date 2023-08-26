Vicky Kaushal deserved National Award for 'Sardar Udham': Shoojit Sircar

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal deserved National Award for 'Sardar Udham': Shoojit Sircar

Written by Isha Sharma August 26, 2023 | 02:25 pm 2 min read

Shoojit Sircar believes Vicky Kaushal should have won the National Award for 'Sardar Udham'

The prestigious 69th National Film Awards were announced in Delhi on Thursday, ushering in good news for Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR, which picked up multiple awards. While Sardar Udham won Best Feature Film in Hindi, Vicky Kaushal was defeated by Allu Arjun in the Best Actor category. Now, Sardar Udham's director, Shoojit Sircar, has opined that Kaushal deserved the Best Actor trophy.

Why does this story matter?

Sardar Udham was released on Amazon Prime Video in October 2021 and became an instant success due to the direction, Kaushal's performance, and hard-hitting yet sensitive storytelling. It narrates the story of the revered freedom fighter Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It earned Kaushal a Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) and an IIFA for Best Actor.

Sircar labeled Kaushal's performance as 'commendable'

Sircar told Mid-Day, "Vicky deserved the Best Actor award. The way he transformed into Sardar Udham is commendable." "We started (filming) with the Jallianwala Bagh sequence. The first shot was of Udham picking up [the dead] bodies, feeling the weight and pain." "The set was witnessing that nightmare. That set the tone. Vicky couldn't sleep for nights and carried that disturbance throughout the movie."

Sircar remembered Irrfan, who was supposed to play Udham

Sircar dedicated the awards to Irrfan Khan, the original choice for Sardar Udham. He said, "There is some kind of guilt...that I didn't work with him on this. He had also told me to move on. Every day, deep inside me, it hurts. I got the award, but he wasn't here... It's not just Sardar Udham, I will dedicate whatever I can to him."

'Sardar Udham's other National Film Awards

Sardar Udham also floored the jury in these categories: Best Costume Designer, Best Production Design, Best Audiography/Re-recordist, and Best Cinematography. Earlier, Sircar's Vicky Donor had won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Pink won it for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Previously, Kaushal won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

Poll Which film did you find Vicky Kaushal better in?

'Sardar Udham' 0% 'Uri' 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline