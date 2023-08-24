#69thNationalFilm Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia, 'Sardar Udham' win big!

Entertainment

#69thNationalFilm Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia, 'Sardar Udham' win big!

Written by Isha Sharma August 24, 2023 | 06:03 pm 2 min read

The 69th National Film Awards have been announced

The wait is finally over! The prestigious 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday (August 24) in Delhi, with movies certified by CBFC between January 2021 and December 2021 in the running. The awards—established in 1954—celebrate the crème de la crème of Indian cinema and are considered one of the highest honors in Indian cinematic excellence. Take a look at the winning artists.

Best Actors: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon

Allu Arjun picked up the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise—Part 1 while the Best Actress award went to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Joju George for Nayattu, Suriya for Jai Bhim, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR for RRR, were the top names in the former category. In the latter category, Kangana Ranaut was a strong contender.

Best Feature Film in Hindi

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham beat its competitors to take home the award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the eponymous role, while Banita Sandhu and Amol Parashar co-starred. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video and narrates the story of the revered freedom fighter Sardar Udham who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Share this timeline