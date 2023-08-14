#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2' conclude first-weekend on spectacular notes

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 14, 2023

'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2' set box office ablaze on first weekend

This year has proved immensely successful for Bollywood—evidenced by the overwhelming response to the latest blockbuster sequels—Gadar 2 and OMG 2—both of which have taken the box office by storm. Cinema enthusiasts thronged the theaters to witness the remarkable comeback of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, which locked horns with Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2. Here is the Day 3 collection breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

After the massive success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, cinema aficionados were presented with another set of highly-anticipated films released last Friday. It's noteworthy that the rivalry wasn't confined to the showdown between Gadar and OMG, as these sequels also encountered tough competition from the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer—released on Thursday, which has already amassed a staggering collection of Rs. 146.40cr (India nett).

'Gadar 2' crossed Rs. 100cr mark in just 3 days

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 debuted on Friday with an impressive Rs. 40.1cr and continued its remarkable run with Rs. 43.08cr on the second day. On the third day of its release, the film achieved an astounding collection of Rs. 52cr (India nett), per Sacnilk. With this, the total first-weekend earnings for the film have reached a whopping sum of Rs. 135.18cr.

Kumar-led 'OMG 2' aims for Rs. 50cr next

Even though Gadar 2 is reigning over the box office, the Kumar-led film, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, is creating its own path to success. Per reports, The Amit Rai-helmed movie garnered an impressive Rs. 17.50cr on its third day of release—accumulating a commendable sum of Rs. 43.35cr in three days of its run. The film is steadily approaching Rs. 50cr mark.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2'

Gadar 2 and OMG 2—sharing the common theme of a father-son relationship—clashed at the box office on Friday. Gadar 2 serves as a sequel to the cross-border love story—the narrative follows Singh's attempt to rescue his son from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. Meanwhile, OMG 2—a satirical comedy-courtroom drama—revolves around sex education and a father's battle to restore his son's lost dignity.

