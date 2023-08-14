Sunidhi Chauhan's birthday: Mapping singer's contribution to 'Dhoom' franchise

Written by Isha Sharma August 14, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Sunidhi Chauhan!

One of India's earliest and most followed film franchises, Yash Raj Films' Dhoom franchise is incomplete without its fundamental blocks. These include speeding cars, bikes with state-of-the-art technology, intense, throbbing chases, and Sunidhi Chauhan's scintillating songs that were filmed on each installment's female lead and served as their introductions. As the singer turns 40 on Monday, why don't we revisit these iconic numbers?

'Dhoom Machale' from 'Dhoom' (2004)

Dhoom triggered off the namesake franchise and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and John Abraham, while Esha Deol had a supporting role. Deol sizzles the screen while performing Dhoom Machale, sung with unbeatable passion and intensity by Chauhan, particularly when she reaches the crescendo. Even after so many years, this pathbreaking, pioneer-of-sorts number has not left the audience's hearts, and hopefully, it never will.

'Crazy Kiya Re' from 'Dhoom 2' (2006)

Aishwarya Rai Bachhan's Crazy Kiya Re was a wave of cultural transformation: all everyone was talking about in 2006 was this chartbuster set to tune by Pritam. Chauhan's ferocious vocals, Sameer's lyrics about the uninhibited declaration of love, and instantly foot-tapping music made the song what it is today—a rare gem that has only amassed a legion of fans with time.

'Kamli' from 'Dhoom 3' (2013)

Words fail to capture the magnificence of Katrina Kaif in Kamli: she danced like it was nobody's business, and her body flexibility seemed no less than that of a well-trained gymnast! Both Kaif and Chauhan were equal contributors behind the earworm's triumph, and it's impossible to imagine anyone else lending their voice to this song that has become a shimmering jewel in Chauhan's discography.

Chauhan's inimitable career at a glance

Chauhan has been active in the music industry since 1996! She has established herself as music directors' go-to choice for songs that scream ferociousness and energy. Some celebrated songs that play excellently to her strengths are Sheila Ki Jawani, Chhaliya, Ra Ra Rakkamma, Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Beedi, Chokra Jawaan, and Ae Watan. Which one lives in your heart?

