Travis Scott releases new album 'Utopia' featuring Beyoncé, Drake, SZA
Travis Scott has made a considerable fan base over the years and the American rapper has now released his new album titled Utopia. Fans were anticipating a new album as the rapper did not release one in the last five years. This album is special as it marks his collaboration with many stalwarts. Recently, he released a single titled KPOP from the same album.
Everything about the new album
The recently released track, KPOP featured The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The album has been produced by Cactus Jack and Epic Records. Scott has collaborated with some other biggies which include—Drake, Beyoncé, SZA, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Future, and Bon Iver, among others. Scott also released a song list and this album has 19 tracks. This weekend, let's jam on Utopia!