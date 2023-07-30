#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' eyes Rs. 100cr while #BoycottOppenheimer trends on Twitter

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' eyes Rs. 100cr while #BoycottOppenheimer trends on Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma July 30, 2023 | 07:08 pm 2 min read

'Oppenheimer' to soon reach Rs. 100cr in India

Christopher Nolan's magnum opus Oppenheimer has been on a rampage mode ever since its release on July 21. It opened to exceedingly positive reviews, especially for the performances of Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., the gravitas-laden dialogues, and the rich production design. Despite some boycott calls over the alleged disrespect of the Bhagavad Gita, Oppenheimer is reportedly eyeing Rs. 100 crore in India.

Theatrical competition isn't concern for 'Oppenheimer'

Oppenheimer reportedly earned Rs. 84.8cr in nine days (as of Saturday) in India and is expected to touch Rs. 100cr next week. It had raked in Rs. 73.2cr in the first week alone, thanks to Nolan's reputation across the country. Its fantastic commercial run is unhindered by the release of Barbie (July 21 release) and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (July 28 release).

About controversy surrounding 'Oppenheimer'

Some viewers have taken offense to Murphy and Florence Pugh's intercourse scene in Oppenheimer. She plays physicist Jean Tatlock, who Oppenheimer was reportedly romantically involved with. During this sequence, she picks up Bhagavad Gita from his bookshelf and asks about a particular phrase. "I am become death, destroyer of worlds," he reads. The words are believed to have been spoken by Lord Krishna originally.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur isn't too happy with scene

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur recently demanded accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on the matter. Reportedly, Thakur slammed the CBFC over its failure to "safeguard the interests of the public," asserting such negligence can't be overlooked. He has directed the makers to remove the scene while warning actions against all CBFC members involved in approving it.

Know more about supporting cast, source, real Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer (2005). It follows the titular protagonist Oppenheimer, who spearheaded the US-led Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb during the notorious World War II. Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, and Gary Oldman, among others, also star in the epic biographical thriller film.

Share this timeline